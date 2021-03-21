Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The day the Musica died

Industries, products and services come and go, all dictated by constantly changing technology

At the end of May, the once-unthinkable will happen. The last outlet of the Musica retail chain will shut down, three years after its biggest rival, Look & Listen, pulled down the shutters for good.



The end of the music chain store in SA is upon us, even as recorded music sees its highest sales since 2014. This has come as a shock to, well, absolutely nobody...