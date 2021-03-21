How to ... Work remotely during power cuts
Load-shedding has made working from home more complex
21 March 2021 - 00:02
The combination of remote working and load-shedding is putting South Africans under even more pressure.
“Load-shedding undoubtedly places strain on our daily operations. However, with people working from home it has added an additional layer of complexity,” says Raeford Liebenberg, manager at Silver Moon...
