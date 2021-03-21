SAA nears takeoff, but who’ll be flying it?

Department of public enterprises tasks interim board with ensuring that an experienced management team with the requisite expertise is appointed at SAA

About 15 months after SAA went into business rescue, the saga seems to be drawing to a close, with its business rescue practitioners saying on Friday they hope to complete the process and hand the airline back to its interim board by the end of this month.



The question that remains unanswered is when a CEO and commercial director will be appointed to drive the airline's re-launch. The group’s acting CEO, Zuks Ramasia, took early retirement in April 2020 after assuming the role in June 2019 following the resignation of Vuyani Jarana. SAA’s commercial director, Philip Saunders, left the group in December 2020...