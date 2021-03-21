Shoppers raring to take ‘revenge’ on pandemic by spending savings
US retail sales are near record highs and employment and vaccinations are on the rise
21 March 2021 - 00:04
Shoppers are out for vengeance.
A year into a pandemic that has devastated lives, jobs and the economy, those who are lucky enough to have disposable income are ready to go out and splurge — even if they still have nowhere to go in that stunning dress or those brand-new sneakers. Some are calling this “revenge spending”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.