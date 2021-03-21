Shoppers raring to take ‘revenge’ on pandemic by spending savings

US retail sales are near record highs and employment and vaccinations are on the rise

Shoppers are out for vengeance.



A year into a pandemic that has devastated lives, jobs and the economy, those who are lucky enough to have disposable income are ready to go out and splurge — even if they still have nowhere to go in that stunning dress or those brand-new sneakers. Some are calling this “revenge spending”...