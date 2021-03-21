Business

World’s priciest places to buy water

21 March 2021 - 00:03 By Agency Staff

Oslo emerged as the city where a bottle of water is most expensive, and is almost triple the median price in 120 cities surveyed by Holidu, a search engine for vacation rentals.

Tel Aviv, New York, Stockholm and Helsinki are the next most expensive locales to purchase a 500ml bottle of water, Holidu said in a study released on Thursday...

