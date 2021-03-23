Policies designed to stimulate recovery can ease the negative impact of Covid on women, says Accenture SA
Reversing the impact of Covid-19 on women
Covid-19 has had undesirable bearing on most people – but women have consistently suffered harder across the globe. Studies show that the proportion of women with easy access to healthcare has dropped by more than half, with sharply declined earnings by almost two-thirds compared to men. Half of women have also seen levels of tension and stress in their households rise during this time.
Studies further indicate that women believe leaders have failed to account for the impact of the crisis on them, and are convinced that they will continue to suffer more than men from the economic fallout. There is no doubt that the pandemic has widened existing gender inequalities.
The difficulties associated with gender inequality are deep-rooted and will require collective action and sustainable efforts that are deliberately and consciously implemented over time. Well-designed policies to stimulate recovery can lessen the negative impact on women and prevent additional hindrances for gender equality.
Leaders need to turn this test into an opportunity to reset the economy based on the principle of inclusivity, and acknowledge that the full and equitable participation of women in economic activity is critical to a faster socioeconomic recovery. This inclusive post-pandemic world will allow us to be better equipped for future challenges.
