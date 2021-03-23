Policies designed to stimulate recovery can ease the negative impact of Covid on women, says Accenture SA

Studies further indicate that women believe leaders have failed to account for the impact of the crisis on them, and are convinced that they will continue to suffer more than men from the economic fallout. There is no doubt that the pandemic has widened existing gender inequalities.

The difficulties associated with gender inequality are deep-rooted and will require collective action and sustainable efforts that are deliberately and consciously implemented over time. Well-designed policies to stimulate recovery can lessen the negative impact on women and prevent additional hindrances for gender equality.

Leaders need to turn this test into an opportunity to reset the economy based on the principle of inclusivity, and acknowledge that the full and equitable participation of women in economic activity is critical to a faster socioeconomic recovery. This inclusive post-pandemic world will allow us to be better equipped for future challenges.

