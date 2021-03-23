Business

Steinhoff’s insurers agree to pay R1.38bn to settle certain claims

23 March 2021 - 13:53 By Nqobile Dludla
Steinhoff said it maintains the right to institute or continue claims against legal entities and individuals. File photo.
Steinhoff said it maintains the right to institute or continue claims against legal entities and individuals. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Steinhoff said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with certain insurance companies underwriting the group’s directors and officers (D&O) insurance policy to contribute up to €78.1m (about R1.38bn) to help settle claims against it.

The announcement sent Steinhoff’s Johannesburg-listed shares up 4.19%, while its primary Frankfurt-listed shares jumped by 7.85% by 10.22 GMT.

The move takes the scandal-hit retailer a step closer to a proposed $1bn (about R14.8bn)  global lawsuit settlement plan announced in July to settle about 90 separate legal claims in the Netherlands, Germany and SA.

The combined claims of those who have quantified their alleged damages are in excess of R136bn after an accounting fraud in December 2017 resulted in a dramatic share price plunge of Steinhoff.

As part of the agreement, also with some former Steinhoff directors and officers including founder Bruno Steinhoff and former chair Christo Wiese, the insurers will offer an amount of up to €55.5m (R977m) to market-purchase claimants “in exchange for certain waivers and releases”.

Christo Wiese: The three lessons I learnt from the Steinhoff debacle

A new edition of Pieter du Toit’s ‘The Stellenbosch Mafia’ looks at the fallout between Johann Rupert and Christo Wiese
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

The furniture and clothing retailer said €15m (R264m) would be paid to some contractual claimants.

The agreement with directors and officers excludes former CEO Markus Jooste, former CFO Ben la Grange, former secretary Stehan Grobler and the group’s ex-Steinhoff Europe director Siegmar Schmidt, it said.

Steinhoff said it maintains the right to institute or continue claims against the four for their alleged involvement in the fraud and against legal entities and other individuals said to have received payments by the group’s companies.

The agreement will be in addition to that of its former auditor Deloitte, which agreed in February to support the plan and pay up to €77.94 (about R1.37bn) to settle some claims.

“Deloitte, the D&O insurers and the settling D&Os do not in any way admit liability for the losses incurred by Steinhoff and its stakeholders as a result of the accounting irregularities at Steinhoff,” the company said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

NPA head Shamila Batohi defends R30m payment by under-investigation Steinhoff

NPA head Shamila Batohi has again defended the arrangement the state has with Steinhoff, which will see it pay R30m for the investigation into ...
Politics
6 days ago

Justice minister Ronald Lamola defends NPA's 'slow pace' in charging Markus Jooste

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has come to the defence of the National Prosecuting Authority
Politics
2 weeks ago

NPA says 'no conflict of interest' in Steinhoff paying R30m towards investigation

"We have insulated the company from the investigation," said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Shoprite mulls over rivals’ stores Business
  2. SAA nears takeoff, but who’ll be flying it? Business
  3. Big four banks’ earnings plunge 48% Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Bankers, and others, are learning lessons of the new normal Business
  5. Love is in the air with the Telkom March Big Deal Business

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...