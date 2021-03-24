Gen Z boasts combined spending power of R131bn, GenNext research

Technology is exposing the youth to so much more than ever before. As the youth market becomes more exposed to conspiracy theories, fake news and online propaganda, and measure their self-worth on the reception they receive on social media, it becomes the responsibility of marketers to truly understand what makes this generation tick and how best to serve them well.

A recent online Sunday Times GenNext digitised conversation, in partnership with Yellowwood and Gautrain, discussed how brands can ensure they’re relatable, authentic and trusted by SA’s young people by building marketing campaigns that are engaging, sincere and approachable.

However, to achieve this, marketers need to look deeper – beyond the emojis and acronyms – to understand the youth market so they can better cater to their need, if for no other reason than their impressing spending power. According to GenNext research, young people between the ages of eight and 24 have a combined spending power of R131bn.

Strategy direct at Yellowwood Ntombizamasala Hlope pointed out the chasm between brands and young people. Collaboration plays a big role in terms of brands understanding their consumers, said trendspotter Khumo Theko. The pandemic has highlighted the role brands play in people’s lives. Brands that stepped up during the pandemic – such as Vodacom who provided data to learners so that they could continue to get an education – resonated with the youth market. Brands that appeal to young people, she said, are those with a purpose and that speak to diversity.