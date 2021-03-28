Amplats CEO's year of rolling crises
But PGM behemoth is setting itself up for the next phase
28 March 2021 - 05:02
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen has come up to her first anniversary in the job at a time when prices and profits in the industry have hit record highs.
But when he introduced her and fellow platinum group metals (PGM) industry CEOs this week on a panel at the annual PGM Day, chair Bernard Swanepoel said Viljoen might not feel as lucky as her peers: "She had a year from hell, perhaps."..
