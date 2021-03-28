BBC woos black US partners to SA
Americans’ access to capital seen as key to local empowerment
28 March 2021 - 05:04
Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council (BBC), says an alliance with black business in the US will inject capital and expertise into local black business and help it to play a bigger role in the South African economy.
The BBC has entered into a "co-operation agreement" with its US counterpart, the National Business League...
