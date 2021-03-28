Business

BBC woos black US partners to SA

Americans’ access to capital seen as key to local empowerment

28 March 2021 - 05:04 By CHRIS BARRON

Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council (BBC), says an alliance with black business in the US will inject capital and expertise into local black business and help it to play a bigger role in the South African economy.

The BBC has entered into a "co-operation agreement" with its US counterpart, the National Business League...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA's record low interest rates 'won't last forever': Lesetja Kganyago Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Tenants in arrears, slump in parking fees: Covid-19 hurts centres like Sandton ... Business
  4. Reversing the impact of Covid-19 on women Business
  5. Magda Wierzycka to step down as joint CEO of Sygnia Business

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...