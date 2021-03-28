How to ... Use your mind tomeet your goals
The language we use is enormously powerful and, with some effort, we canuse it to help us reach our career goals.
28 March 2021 - 05:00
● The language we use is enormously powerful and, with some effort, we canuse it to help us reach our career goals.
“The subconscious mind is equivalent to a five-year-old child, and five-year-old children do not process negative language. The subconscious mind hears: ‘Do not eat that chocolate’ as ‘Eat that chocolate’...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.