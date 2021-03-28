How to ... Use your mind tomeet your goals

The language we use is enormously powerful and, with some effort, we canuse it to help us reach our career goals.

“The subconscious mind is equivalent to a five-year-old child, and five-year-old children do not process negative language. The subconscious mind hears: ‘Do not eat that chocolate’ as ‘Eat that chocolate’...