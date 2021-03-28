Business

More choice for ethical investors

Environmentally conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different colour of asset every day of the week.

28 March 2021 - 05:00 By BLOOMBERG

Green bonds. Blue bonds. Brown bonds. Environmentally conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different colour of asset every day of the week.

Record demand for sustainable finance is spurring this rainbow of debt types by governments and companies, to fund increasingly specific ways of mitigating climate change. While green bonds - which pledge their proceeds to finance wind farms or solar parks - are the dominant species, some of these labels have so far remained relatively niche...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA's record low interest rates 'won't last forever': Lesetja Kganyago Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Tenants in arrears, slump in parking fees: Covid-19 hurts centres like Sandton ... Business
  4. Reversing the impact of Covid-19 on women Business
  5. Magda Wierzycka to step down as joint CEO of Sygnia Business

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...