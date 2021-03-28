My Brilliant Career: Multicultural mix makes market a fun place to work
Jackson Moyo is the manager of craft market African Lane
28 March 2021 - 05:00
Tell me about African Lane and the arts and crafts that are available there.
African Lane brings the Rosebank Art & Craft Market into the Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg, from Fridays to Sundays...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.