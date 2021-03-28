Suez jam could be felt in SA's ports

The Suez Canal logjam - caused by a massive container vessel blocking one of the world's busiest shipping routes - may increase traffic to SA, raising questions about whether the country's overstretched ports can handle additional ships docking here.



Mike Walwyn, a director of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders and chair of the Cape Town Port Liaison Forum, an initiative of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the "monster oil tankers and container ships" are "too big to crawl into our ports", but some smaller ships may have no choice but to try to enter SA's ports if they require fuel, repairs or crew changes...