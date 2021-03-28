Suez traffic jam raises issue of whether bigger is better
28 March 2021 - 05:00
The maritime world went into overdrive this week to dislodge one of the world's biggest ships after it got jammed in the Suez Canal, laying bare the challenges the industry must navigate as mammoth vessels play an ever larger role in global trade.
The container ship Ever Given, which got stuck across the canal on Tuesday, can haul more than 20,100 steel boxes, making it one of the largest container ships, according to Jayendu Krishna, director of maritime advisers at the consultancy Drewry. Such vessels can be longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower and bigger than three soccer fields...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.