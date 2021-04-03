New investment trend: Putting your money where your values lie

A new investment trend is sweeping the country, through which South Africans can invest in the real economy and make money by backing projects that create jobs and do some good.

“Inequality and unemployment have become synonymous with SA,” said Elias Masilela, director of DNA Economics and a part-time commissioner on the National Planning Commission.

“Whatever we [the private and public sector] have been doing has been delayed and has proven inadequate. It has now come down to individuals and the power of their retirement savings to get the ball rolling and they need to get it moving urgently.”

The World Bank defines impact investing as “investments made into companies, organisations, vehicles and funds with the intent to contribute to measurable positive social, economic and environmental impact alongside financial returns.”

While impact investing is a relatively new idea to most, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought more attention to a need for socially and environmentally conscious partnerships around the globe.

For some people that means putting their savings into instruments that follow international norms and principles designed to address environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. For others, it means avoiding industry vehicles that they see as causing harm — for example, tobacco and gambling.

Impact products aim to go one step further by using the power of large-scale funds to invest in products that will socially uplift society and make it financially lucrative to do so for the members of those funds.