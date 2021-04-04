All shook up: post-Covid work plans

PricewaterhouseCoopers will give UK staff Friday afternoons off this northern summer and allow them to choose the amount of time they work from home as part of a post-pandemic shake-up of working patterns.



The accountancy firm announced its hybrid working model would include "a reduced working day" at the end of the week during July and August, and anticipates most of its 22,000 staff will clock off at lunchtime after a more compact working week...