Business

Chips are down: shortage stymies manufacturers

While the chip shortage has affected a range of high-end suppliers, it remains most severe for mature technologies

04 April 2021 - 00:04 By

A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool in China.

The US-based company, one of the world's largest white goods companies, saw chip deliveries fall short of its orders by about 10% in March, Jason Ai said in Shanghai...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New investment trend: Putting your money where your values lie Business
  2. FNB customers to earn double eBucks at Clicks between April 1 and 5 2021 Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  4. Coca-Cola helps tackle water scarcity in SA Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom procurement story hints at greater inefficiency ahead Business

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...