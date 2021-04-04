Chips are down: shortage stymies manufacturers
While the chip shortage has affected a range of high-end suppliers, it remains most severe for mature technologies
04 April 2021 - 00:04
A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool in China.
The US-based company, one of the world's largest white goods companies, saw chip deliveries fall short of its orders by about 10% in March, Jason Ai said in Shanghai...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.