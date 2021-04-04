Deliveroo's market slice not so tasty
Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions
04 April 2021 - 00:03
Deliveroo collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery start-up criticised for its labour practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favour.
The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers - the worst performance in decades for a big UK listing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.