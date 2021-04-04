Digital revolution beckons as lockdown pushes business to adapt
That fewer than one in 10 South African companies are digital to their core indicates that the pandemic has not yet produced a digital business ecosystem
04 April 2021 - 00:07
Though the pandemic has propelled South African businesses into the digital era, there has been no shift in the proportion of companies that are regarded as digital leaders.
According to the latest digital transformation index, released recently by Dell Technologies, digital adoption in SA as a result of Covid-19 has been more about catching up than leaping ahead. Though the lockdown has been a major impetus for companies to adopt digital plans and put investments in place, the needle did not shift at all on companies that had "digital ingrained in their DNA"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.