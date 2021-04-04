Mining helps Sars collect R38bn more than expected
The Sars numbers come in a week of data releases showing a mixed picture
04 April 2021 - 00:10
When SA's tax year closed at midnight on Wednesday, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) had raked in R38bn more than finance minister Tito Mboweni estimated in his budget.
It was helped by a surge in mining profits, a better-than-expected consumer recovery, and its own efforts to improve compliance...
