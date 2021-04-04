THE BIG READ

Lockdown boosts emigration plans

The surge in emigration inquiries comes at a time when the South African government is urgently trying to attract and retain skilled professionals

The number of South Africans of all races asking about emigrating to countries such as the US, Portugal and Grenada has soared since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, according to companies specialising in the field.



They say these include doctors, lawyers, engineers, farmers and entrepreneurs who want to move their families out of SA and provide their children with better employment and lifestyle prospects...