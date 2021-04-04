Business

My Brilliant Career: Ensuring the public knows all about a client's brand

04 April 2021 - 00:04 By MARGARET HARRIS

What is HaveYouHeard?

After almost nine years of owning my own digital agency, STIR, I was invited to merge it with HaveYouHeard, a full-service brand and strategic agency with a network that already spanned Cape Town, Johannesburg and London. I am now the MD of HaveYouHeard in Durban...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New investment trend: Putting your money where your values lie Business
  2. FNB customers to earn double eBucks at Clicks between April 1 and 5 2021 Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  4. Coca-Cola helps tackle water scarcity in SA Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom procurement story hints at greater inefficiency ahead Business

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...