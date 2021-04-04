My Brilliant Career: Ensuring the public knows all about a client's brand
04 April 2021 - 00:04
What is HaveYouHeard?
After almost nine years of owning my own digital agency, STIR, I was invited to merge it with HaveYouHeard, a full-service brand and strategic agency with a network that already spanned Cape Town, Johannesburg and London. I am now the MD of HaveYouHeard in Durban...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.