Auditor-general calls for civil service shake-up

Competence, stability and accountability are crucial, says Tsakani Maluleke

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says that SA needs a "properly professionalised" civil service characterised by stability, competence and a culture of performance and accountability.



Without this there will be no real progress against the massive irregular and wasteful expenditure that continues to plague the public sector and deplete the fiscus...