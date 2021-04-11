Business

Auditor-general calls for civil service shake-up

Competence, stability and accountability are crucial, says Tsakani Maluleke

11 April 2021 - 00:11 By CHRIS BARRON

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says that SA needs a "properly professionalised" civil service characterised by stability, competence and a culture of performance and accountability.

Without this there will be no real progress against the massive irregular and wasteful expenditure that continues to plague the public sector and deplete the fiscus...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. Standard Bank removes Saswitch fees for cash withdrawals Business
  3. Strengthening SA’s black-owned accounting practices in SMME sector Business
  4. How to choose a car seat that matches your child’s age and height Business
  5. BRICS bank grants SA second R14.5bn Covid-19 loan Business

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99