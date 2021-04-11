Cyprus grilled to bits about special status for halloumi
‘Many countries tried to copy us so the registration will help’
11 April 2021 - 00:16
Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the EU.
The EU is set to formally give halloumi, or hellim in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus's agriculture ministry...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.