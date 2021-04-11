Foreign buyers lead at top end
However, estate agencies report that the number of sales of high-end properties is still sharply down compared to a few years ago
11 April 2021 - 00:13
Seeff Properties, one of SA's largest estate agency groups, says more foreign buyers are snapping up luxury properties than locals, who are more cautious about the country's economic prospects.
However, estate agencies report that the number of sales of high-end properties is still sharply down compared to a few years ago, as local buyers, who still outnumber foreign buyers, are spending less on property...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.