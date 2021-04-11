Business

Higher rates would hurt, warns IMF

A spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies

11 April 2021 - 00:10 By Agency Staff

The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this week the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the Covid-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies.

In its communique, the International Monetary & Financial Committee (IMFC) stressed the importance of accelerating the distribution of vaccines globally, and pledged to strengthen international co-operation...

