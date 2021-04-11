Pilots threaten SAA flight plan

Union Saapa opposes business rescue plan for reduced payouts

The dominant pilot union at SAA, just over a week into its first strike in more than 50 years, says it will continue the industrial action for as long as it takes to see its demands met, among them that the embattled airline retrench them at their existing salaries by Wednesday.



The strike will prevent SAA from using SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) members, who include senior pilots, instructors and check pilots to re-train and certify pilots, said Grant Back, chair of Saapa and a captain at SAA, on Friday...