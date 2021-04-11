Business

RBM project in limbo

RBM was forced to halt work at the project in 2019 after protests in which a worker was shot and wounded

11 April 2021 - 00:12 By Agency Staff

Rio Tinto Group's new $463m (R6.7bn) mining project in SA will remain on hold until the security problems that halted work two years ago are resolved.

Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), the local unit of Rio Tinto, is in talks with authorities to permanently address violent protests around its operations before resuming work on the Zulti South project, said Werner Duvenhage, RBM's MD...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. Standard Bank removes Saswitch fees for cash withdrawals Business
  3. Strengthening SA’s black-owned accounting practices in SMME sector Business
  4. How to choose a car seat that matches your child’s age and height Business
  5. BRICS bank grants SA second R14.5bn Covid-19 loan Business

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99