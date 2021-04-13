Insights on the Suez Canal disaster and how to manage risk when trading

Impact on oil prices

The blockage of the Suez Canal by the giant container vessel has greatly affected the global energy supply chain, but to what extent is still unclear. Stakeholders and oil producers have even called for revisiting plans for an alternate passage.

Enjoy superior trading conditions with an award-winning broker >>>

About 600,000 barrels of crude oil flow daily from the Middle East to Europe and beyond via the canal. Fears of supply disruption caused oil prices to rally amid a strengthening dollar.

A day after the incident, West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude oil climbed by more than 6%. However, after the successful refloat attempt of Ever Given, oil prices dipped briefly before reeling back to normal levels.

Kibel said: " We have seen a small increase in the price of oil, which rallied to a near two-week high at $62 on March 29, but so far oil prices are not hugely affected, or so it seems.

“U.S indices which are the go-to benchmarks to determine the fallout also seem largely unaffected. As we have seen, a year where the world is facing unprecedented economic failings due to the pandemic, the markets have simply shrugged this off to reach almost double the levels they were before the pandemic, so the attention of the markets is clearly elsewhere – for now.”

Watch below | Live trading signals from SA’s regulated broker