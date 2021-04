Insights on the Suez Canal disaster and how to manage risk when trading

Energy sector to see major changes

Kibel says: "The energy sector has and will see major changes. The oil industry has been irreparably damaged by low travel and production demand, to the point that Shell has changed its entire business model; the energy giant has begun decommissioning oil platforms and refineries and focusing on renewable green energy. Though there has been a certain degree of recovery, the sector lost more than 50% in 2020.

Take advantage of the momentum in oil prices today >>>

Volatility equals opportunity

“The world is full of millionaires who have not waited on their laurels when things happen. It may sound terrible, but as far as the markets are concerned: the worse the disaster, the higher the profit potential. Of course, it cuts both ways. Higher rewards are typically accompanied by higher exposure to risk, and this is why online trading is not for everyone. However, those with a high tolerance for risk and a solid risk-management strategy have the potential to make millions.

“It’s better to focus on developing a trading strategy that you can stick with over the long-term than trying to predict the markets daily and react accordingly. To mitigate risk – diversify your portfolio. CM Trading offers more than 150 different financial assets you can trade.

“My advice for traders going forward – jump straight into the action – don’t let opportunities pass you by. Match your risk level with the trades you want to take. Don't risk more than you can afford to lose (because in volatile markets you can easily make a fortune, or lose everything in a matter of minutes), but at the end of the day, those that sit and wait will continue sitting and waiting," says Kibel.

Follow CM Trading on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

This article was paid for by CM Trading.