How to... Set up a formal assessment system
18 April 2021 - 00:00
As SMEs grow and employ more people, they need to put more formal human resources systems in place, including performance management.
“Without regular performance evaluations, you may not notice that an employee is battling, or you may fail to recognise excellent performance,” said Sage Africa & Middle East people director Marvin Opperman. He suggested:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.