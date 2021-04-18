BUSINESS: TECHNOLOGY

Huawei wants to drive your car for you

Its phone business hobbled, the Chinese giant expands into AI

Huawei, facing political headwinds in the hardware categories it has dominated, this week signalled its intention to become a global player in software.



Its mobile handset business, which came within swiping distance of the world No 1 spot, and its 5G infrastructure business, which was at one stage regarded as a year ahead of rival technologies, are under increasing pressure...