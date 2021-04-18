BUSINESS: TECHNOLOGY
Huawei wants to drive your car for you
Its phone business hobbled, the Chinese giant expands into AI
18 April 2021 - 00:02
Huawei, facing political headwinds in the hardware categories it has dominated, this week signalled its intention to become a global player in software.
Its mobile handset business, which came within swiping distance of the world No 1 spot, and its 5G infrastructure business, which was at one stage regarded as a year ahead of rival technologies, are under increasing pressure...
