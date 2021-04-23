Absa appoints insider Punki Modise as interim CFO

Absa's Punki Modise has been appointed as the interim FD of the financial institution, the bank said on Tuesday, after Jason Quinn stepped into the interim CEO position this week.

Quinn was appointed on Tuesday to replace Daniel Mminele, who stepped down just 15 months into his post after disagreements with the board about strategy and culture change, Absa said.

Modise joined Absa Group in 2008 and has held various senior management positions, including CFO of retail and business banking since June 2016.