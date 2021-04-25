Another in a sadly long line of departures
CEO ’s exit reflects badly on Absa’s culture and leadership
25 April 2021 - 05:06
When Daniel Mminele stepped into the CEO's office at SA's third-largest banking group in January last year, he would have known just how complicated a past Absa had. But perhaps no-one could have prepared him for just how complicated was its present.
Mminele, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, agreed this week to part ways with Absa on a "no fault" basis following a standoff with the board...
