ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A bad Apple move spoils the karma

One could call it irony, or one could call it timing. As Apple unveiled its new iMac and iPad range this week, along with a new product line called AirTag, it was hit by a ransomware attack from a Russian gang called REvil, which threatened to release stolen blueprints of Apple's latest products.



The gang claimed it had infiltrated the computer network of a key Apple supplier, Quanta Computer...