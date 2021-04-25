ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A bad Apple move spoils the karma
25 April 2021 - 05:01
One could call it irony, or one could call it timing. As Apple unveiled its new iMac and iPad range this week, along with a new product line called AirTag, it was hit by a ransomware attack from a Russian gang called REvil, which threatened to release stolen blueprints of Apple's latest products.
The gang claimed it had infiltrated the computer network of a key Apple supplier, Quanta Computer...
