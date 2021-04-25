Brasher's farewell gibe at PnP rivals
25 April 2021 - 05:00
Departing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher took a friendly swipe at his rivals this week, saying that overall the group was taking market share from most of them, with its core food and groceries segment on a par with Woolworths' star food business.
Brasher, speaking at his last annual results presentation at the retailer, showed how Pick n Pay was ahead of rivals Shoprite, Massmart and Spar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.