Caution rules for revenue windfall
25 April 2021 - 05:08
The Treasury will use any unexpected revenue boost to reduce borrowing, not increase spending, the head of the budget office, Edgar Sishi, said on Friday.
Sishi, speaking in a Sunday Times Live online dialogue, said the Treasury is also determined to avoid the mistakes of the past, when it committed to permanent spending based on temporary revenue overruns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.