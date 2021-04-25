Chip blip hits auto industry
25 April 2021 - 08:09
Motor industry executives are trying to measure the local impact of a global shortage of semiconductor chips, which is playing havoc with vehicle manufacture.
It is estimated the shortage could cost motor companies and their components suppliers around the world more than $60bn (about R857bn) in revenue this year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.