Dairy sector 'being milked dry'
25 April 2021 - 05:04
SA's dairy industry is running dry as small and medium-sized farmers battle to survive, with many having no choice but to close or sell to larger commercial entities.
"The milk industry is in a huge amount of trouble," said Ian van Niekerk, CEO of Oakland Dairy, which processes milk and makes cream, yoghurt and cheese for retailers nationwide...
