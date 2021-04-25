My Brilliant Career: How an early love of books led to a career in concrete

Hanlie Turner is the business development manager at Cement & Concrete SA

Tell me about Cement & Concrete SA.



Cement & Concrete SA (CCSA) is a new consolidated platform taking the lead on all matters relating to cement and concrete in SA. The nonprofit entity was established through consolidation of The Concrete Institute, Concrete Society of Southern Africa and the Association of Cementitious Material Producers...