Norges: banks the key stock

25 April 2021 - 05:00 By BLOOMBERG

The world's biggest owner of listed equities, Norway's $1.3-trillion (R18.5-trillion) wealth fund, says financial firms have displaced tech stocks as the main drivers of returns.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns about 1.5% of global stocks, beat its benchmark index in the first quarter, and also outperformed the MSCI World Index...

