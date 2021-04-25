Norges: banks the key stock
25 April 2021 - 05:00
The world's biggest owner of listed equities, Norway's $1.3-trillion (R18.5-trillion) wealth fund, says financial firms have displaced tech stocks as the main drivers of returns.
Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns about 1.5% of global stocks, beat its benchmark index in the first quarter, and also outperformed the MSCI World Index...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.