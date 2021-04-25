Business

Swiss group shows faith in SA's hotels

25 April 2021 - 05:00 By NICK WILSON

SA's hospitality industry is one of the sectors worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Switzerland-based Sommet Education is confident about its recovery prospects, announcing this week the acquisition of a majority stake in Invictus Education Group, which owns the well-known International Hotel School (IHS).

Sommet Education, a hospitality education group with a presence in Switzerland, France, Spain, the UK and China, says the acquisition will almost double its global footprint of education campuses to 17 from nine, and also intensify its planned rollout elsewhere in Africa. The deal will increase its student body to 9,000 from 6,000...

