FNB sets a new standard in protecting customer data

As data privacy and protection continues to gain prominence globally, FNB has launched innovative tools people and business customers can use to manage and update their information and ensure compliance via its trusted and secure financial services platform.

Customers will now be able to access the MyProfile (for individuals), and Business Profile solutions through the FNB app and online banking.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, says: "We're setting a new standard for user-controlled data privacy and security by giving FNB individual and business customers control to keep personal and business data safe and up to date, at the click of a button.

“We have a reputation as a trusted financial solutions partner to our retail and commercial customers, and we recognise our responsibility in partnering with our customers to protect their data.”

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee says “Our trusted platform capabilities are scaling quickly to support customers on their money management journey and put them in full control of their invaluable data on our digital channels. This is another way in which FNB is delivering on its promise to help its customers achieve their lifestyle and business goals by providing them with platform-based innovative, secure and empowering digital banking and financial solutions they need."

FNB commercial CEO Gordon Little says "Our journey to digitise the commercial banking experience inspires us to continuously innovate and find meaningful platform-based solutions that make it easier for our customers to manage and run their businesses."

Once logged in, customers can access the secure MyProfile or Business Profile tool to check and update their personal and contact information, update their address details using the location finder technology on their mobile device, and then instantly verify identity details with the department of home affairs.

These cutting-edge data management tools go beyond being merely an online information updating system, but also provide many other benefits to FNB customers.

In addition to the convenience of being able to instantly and securely keep their personal or business details up to date, the bank has up-to-date information needed to provide customers with the most appropriate, personalised solutions for their needs, without any delays due to non-compliance with current or future know-your-customer regulations. Customers only need to update the information once for it to be available across the bank.

“Consumers and business owners need assurance that their information is protected and secure, but also that it is correct,” says Celliers, “and we believe that there is no better way to provide our customers with that sense of security and confidence than by putting them in full and secure control of their personal and business information.”

For more information, visit the FNB website.

This article was paid for by FNB.