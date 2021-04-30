How to manage credit while interest rates are lower

Lowered interest rates have helped many South Africans face the challenge of a loss of income while still needing to keep up their repayments on their home, vehicle and personal loans and other credit agreements.

But while lower interest rates offer short-term assistance by reducing loan repayments, cheaper credit can also be a risky temptation. Buli Ndlovu, executive: retail and business banking marketing at Nedbank, says it’s important for consumers and financial institutions to be responsible in the way they use credit in the coming months and years.

“Covid-19 response strategies have driven down interest and inflation rates,” she says, “but this situation is unlikely to last for long and consumers may soon find themselves having to pay back more on their loans as interest rates are increased again.”

Responsible lending is a commitment by a financial institution to lend only an amount of money to its clients that it’s confident they will be able to repay, without getting into financial difficulties in the longer term – especially if interest rates go up.

“A responsible lender will make sure its clients can afford their loans or credit facilities before granting them, protecting their clients from any risk of financial hardship down the line.”

While these responsible lending practices protect the consumer, many people don’t understand this and see them as an attempt by the bank to refuse to give them a loan or give them less credit than they actually want.