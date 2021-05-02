Newsmaker
African Bank CEO says financial services 'yet to transform'
02 May 2021 - 00:06
The recently appointed CEO of African Bank, Kennedy Bungane, who played a key role in negotiating and drafting the financial services sector charter in 2002, says the culture in the sector remains hostile to black talent.
"It's tragic there are so few black CEOs in the financial services sector and that so much black talent has left," he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.