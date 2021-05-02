Banks battle burnout of staff

The work-till-you-drop culture of global finance has come to the fore as Covid-19 emptied offices

HSBC Holdings' global banking unit will raise pay for junior investment bankers in key hubs and hire more of them to share the workload, becoming the latest global firm to take steps to address burnout among staff.



It will also shorten a four-year associate programme for certain groups, according to an internal memo. Associates with three years' experience will be considered for promotions, the memo said...