Global corporate titans step in to ease India Covid crisis
As the enormity of India's challenges shook the world, Indian-origin technology industry czars have extended help
02 May 2021 - 00:04
As Indian authorities and hospitals struggle to cope with record Covid-19 infections and deaths, companies ranging from the nation's biggest conglomerate to global giants like Amazon.com are stepping in to help ease the crisis.
Reliance Industries, controlled by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the Tata group, global drug giants like Gilead Sciences and technology titans such as Alphabet are rushing in supplies and funds. Blackstone Group's chair, Stephen Schwarzman, said his private equity firm is committing $5m (R71.6m) to support Covid relief and vaccination services in India...
