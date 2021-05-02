Mango hits turbulence

Economists say carrier can't be profitable in Covid-hit market

As low-cost airline Mango teetered on the edge of business rescue this week, aviation experts say there is no point in keeping it afloat in a market facing overcapacity and weak demand.



But Mango says its operations will continue. In a statement on Friday, it said that "despite a lot of speculation and uncertainty during this past week" it continues to operate as normal, "except for Zanzibar at this stage". It will update the public this week on the Zanzibar route...