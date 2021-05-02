Business

Mango hits turbulence

Economists say carrier can't be profitable in Covid-hit market

02 May 2021 - 00:10 By NICK WILSON

As low-cost airline Mango teetered on the edge of business rescue this week, aviation experts say there is no point in keeping it afloat in a market facing overcapacity and weak demand.

But Mango says its operations will continue. In a statement on Friday, it said that "despite a lot of speculation and uncertainty during this past week" it continues to operate as normal, "except for Zanzibar at this stage". It will update the public this week on the Zanzibar route...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dairy sector 'being milked dry' Business
  2. Solvent SAA comes out of business rescue after 17 months Business
  3. PIC appoints independent joint venture to dispose of 70 GEPF properties Business
  4. Samsung's Lee family to pay more than R154bn inheritance taxes Business
  5. New research shows how Covid-19 affected university students in 2020 Business

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...