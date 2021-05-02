Market hots up for ritzy Dubai villas
The luxury end of the market has come alive in a city that became a haven for wealthy Europeans escaping repeated lockdowns at home
02 May 2021 - 00:03
Wealthy home buyers fleeing virus lockdowns for Dubai are finding bargains aplenty, turning March into the busiest month yet for the emirate's top-end residential properties.
A record 84 properties, each worth $2.7m (R38.8m) or more, changed hands last month, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor. In total, Dubai's priciest homes fetched 1.7-billion dirhams (R6.66bn) in March...
