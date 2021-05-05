Samsung and UWC strengthen partnership to tackle youth skills development

After the launch of Samsung’s R280m Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), Samsung SA and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) officially opened the Samsung Future-Innovation Lab on the UWC campus in Cape Town in March 2020.

The Future-Innovation Lab aims to provide an opportunity to previously disadvantaged youth (age 18 to 35) to gain skills in software development and digital social innovation.

Samsung SA, in partnership with UWC, launched the web and mobile software development training programme which focuses on building digital innovation skills for unemployed youth in SA. Aligned with Samsung’s global mission of “enabling people”, the Samsung Future-Innovation Lab is aimed at discovering and developing young people’s full potential.

With software development skills highly sought-after in the digital economy, Samsung considers it an important part of its educational initiatives. Seventy-four students took advantage of this life-changing opportunity, worked hard and achieved success as part of the first cohort of the programme. Several of these students have already been successful in finding entry-level software development positions in the industry.

The second cohort of the Future-Innovation programme is entering the final phase of their training. They have been upskilled in digital software development skills, design thinking, digital product development, user experience design and various other skills required to develop digital products to address social challenges.

Student Tegwen Galant says: “When I started this course I was very anxious as I was trying to find my feet and make my mark in the tech world. I didn’t really know what to expect. However, my experience has been amazing. I gained more knowledge, both professionally and personally. The growth I see in myself in this short time of being on this course is exceptional. I’m sad that this course is coming to an end but am so grateful that I could be a part of this opportunity.

“It’s great to know this platform exists and will help ease unemployment. No words can explain how truly thankful and blessed I am to have been exposed to so many great people and even greater leaders.”